Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Lola James, aged two, died in hospital on 21 July

The father of a two-year-old whose death is being investigated as neglect says he will seek justice for his daughter.

Lola James died in hospital on 21 July, two days after Dyfed-Powys Police were called to an address in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect.

Lola's father Dan Thomas said her "sparkly eyes and beautiful smile will be missed always".

In a statement released by the force, he said: "From the very first time I met my beautiful daughter, Lola Patricia James, my heart was filled with such joy, a happiness I'd never felt before, an unconditional love and need to always protect her for the rest of her life.

"All the things she never had chance to learn, see or say, and all the things I will never have chance to teach her - to write her name, ride a bike or drive a car."

He said his daughter's death had "left a hole in the hearts of everyone" she had met.

He thanked "every doctor, nurse and healthcare assistant that not only helped Lola, but threw everything they had at her to try and save her life", adding the staff at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff had been "truly amazing".

He said: "Rest in peace has never been so meaningful to me, but rest now Lola, whilst daddy seeks the justice you deserve."

Police said Lola's family was being supported by specialist officers and the investigation was ongoing.