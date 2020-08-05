Image copyright Carmarthenshire council Image caption An artist's impression of possible development at Burry Port harbour

A former zinc oxide factory site could be turned into 230 homes, a creative hub and a supermarket.

The vacant Grillo plot in Burry Port is considered a key aspect of the larger regeneration plan for the town.

Carmarthenshire Council agreed to pay £2m for the site between Ashburnham Road and the beach two years ago, then extended the deadline for a detailed planning application by three years.

The executive board has now confirmed it will continue with the purchase.

The sum to be paid is not being revealed for reasons of commercial sensitivity, the council said.

'Area of high demand'

The Grillo factory site, which closed in 2006, is part of a larger, 15-acre bank of land which the council wants to turn into a harbourside residential development of up to 364 units, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The authority also wants to create space for creative and media organisations on the other side of the road - land which used to be a lead and silver works. A supermarket is proposed opposite.

Image copyright Google Image caption The former factory site has been earmarked for development for a decade

A company called The Marine Group also plans to upgrade the 450-berth marina and revamp the marine house building.

Minutes from the latest meeting of the council's executive board on 27 July said buying the site would support the wider plans for Burry Port.

"It was deemed that development of this site would bring forward much-needed housing in an area of high demand together with some 30 new jobs being created by the commercial element of the development," the minutes said.

Flood concerns have been raised about the Grillo site, which adjoins council land, and an assessment said some mitigation work should be carried out to minimise flood risk, as well as provide suitable drainage.

A council spokeswoman said due diligence, checks and the extension of the planning timescales had been required following the council's 2018 decision.