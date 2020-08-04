Image copyright Google Image caption Kevin Johns is a regular in panto in Swansea

A radio presenter has appeared in court charged with indecent assault.

Kevin "Kev" Johns, the presenter of Swansea Sound's breakfast radio show, is accused of indecently assaulting a boy, under 16, in the early 1980s.

Mr Johns, 59, from Gorseinon, Swansea, has worked as stadium announcer for Swansea City FC and appeared for many years in the city's Grand Theatre panto.

He appeared at Swansea's magistrates' court on Tuesday.

Mr Johns was awarded an MBE for charitable services in 2013.

A spokesman for the Bauer Media Group, which owns Swansea Sound, said: "We have agreed with Kevin Johns that he will take a leave of absence from his presenting duties to allow him time to fully focus on the police investigation."