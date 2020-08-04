Image copyright Betsi Cadwaladr health board Image caption Community testing was carried out in Hightown and Caia Park

There is "no evidence of widespread transmission" of Covid-19 in Wrexham, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).

Eleven new cases were found among more than 1,400 people who came forward for testing, prompted by a spike in numbers.

The area has seen the highest recorded number of cases per 100,000 population in Wales.

On Tuesday, officials also confirmed there had been no new cases at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

There are currently 59 confirmed coronavirus cases at the Maelor and a "small number" at Deeside Community Hospital, Chirk Hospital, and Mold Community Hospital.

Nearly 300 workers connected with Rowan Foods on the town's industrial estate have tested positive for the illness since April.

Coronavirus case rate Cases per 100,000 people

The spike in cases led to four days of testing at mobile units set up in Hightown and Caia Park last week.

"We're reassured by the numbers, which appears to indicate that transmission is significantly lower than thought," said PHW health protection consultant Dr Chris Johnson, chair of a multi-agency outbreak control team.

He said that, in many of the cases, it was possible to identify a "likely chain of transmission" and, as a result, "we do not believe there is a large amount of hidden transmission in the community".

"Confirmed cases have been contacted through the Test, Trace, Protect process and provided with additional advice for themselves, their household and other contacts," he added.

Wrexham MS Lesley Griffiths said out of a total of 1,418 tests, 11 (0.7%) were returned positive.

She said she understood there had been no new cases at Rowan Foods for almost two weeks and "proactive prevention measures" at the Maelor had "helped stabilise" transmission rates.

"Although the picture appears to be improving, and the signs and latest statistics are reassuring, it does not mean the authorities will relax," she said.

Image caption This shows areas in England and Wales with the biggest changes in the week to 3 August

Latest case rate figures analysed by the BBC up to 3 August show Wrexham behind "hotspot" areas over the last week in northern England like Blackburn, Oldham and Bradford, as well as Leicester.

Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire have all shown a rise in the case rate in double figures.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board co-ordinated the community testing with PHW, Wrexham council, and other partners, including the army.