Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Colleges have said they need more financial help

Further education providers have been "let down" by the Welsh Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Colleges Wales.

Chief executive Iestyn Davies said he was disappointed with the "shape and time" it had taken for colleges to receive guidance.

The Welsh Government published new guidance on Friday - fewer than five weeks before the new term in September.

It said it had worked "closely" with the sector and provided nearly £28m.

Welsh Government guidance includes how to engage with the test, trace and protect programme and advice on personal protective equipment (PPE).

Image caption Colleges Wales is a charity representing 12 colleges in Wales that provide post-16 education

However, Colleges Wales said questions remained over transport as well as vulnerable learners and staff, and urged ministers to provide prolonged financial and practical support.

"We have a wide range of individuals who come into colleges," said Mr Davies.

"Young people, [those] in their 30s and 40s returning to education, we provide work-based learning, apprenticeships and some incredibly personalised support to learners with complex needs.

"It's important the sector doesn't become an afterthought."

One such 17-year-old facing uncertainty over his course is Djainizio Brito of Grangetown, Cardiff.

Image caption "I don't know if we're even starting in September," said student Djainizio Brito

Having completed his GCSEs at school, he was "excited" to start a creative media production and technology course but admitted he was still in the dark over his next step.

"I know what I want to do - I just don't know when I'm going to be able to do it, or if it's going to be online or face to face," he said.

"It is difficult for the college but all the little details that a person should know by now are literally unknown to any student starting in September.

"My friends who are staying in sixth form already know what they're going to do next year. I'm literally clueless. I don't know if we're even starting in September."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Colleges are "incredibly complex", providing further education for a broad range of people, said Mr Davies

However, the head of the largest further education organisation in Wales said colleges had been working behind the scenes to ensure students could return safely for the new term.

"The scenario planning has been happening in the background on a local basis [but] we haven't been actively communicating that with the learners until we're clear exactly how it's going to work," said Dafydd Evans, of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.

"Dialogue with the Welsh Government has been constructive, though we would have wished to have the guidelines for September a bit sooner because we're only four weeks away.

"Whatever we put in place in September has to be agile enough to meet whatever is ahead of us over the winter months in terms of Covid."

Further education could play a crucial role in Wales' economic recovery, particularly for workers who have been left unemployed by the pandemic to retrain or learn new skills.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Welsh Government is providing £23m to help colleges and students following coronavirus

But ensuring learners of all ages have access to digital equipment must be a priority, Mr Evans said, in case colleges are forced to close again in the winter.

"We've received some funding but that only scratches the surface," he said.

"A far more radical scheme needs to be put in place by the Welsh Government to ensure digital poverty doesn't exist."

The Welsh Government said it was providing more than £3m for digital equipment for post-16 learners as part of the additional £28m funding aimed to help soften the impact of the pandemic.

"We have worked closely with colleges in developing the latest guidance, ensuring it's as comprehensive as possible, while remaining relevant to rapid changes at a national level on key matters such as social distancing," a spokesman said.

"We have responded to specific questions from Colleges Wales and continue to work with the sector and Public Health Wales to resolve queries that may arise as colleges implement the guidance."