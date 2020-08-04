Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Numbers of deaths involving coronavirus in Wales have slowed in recent weeks

The weekly number of deaths of people with confirmed or suspected coronavirus in Wales has fallen to its lowest point since March.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show seven deaths involving Covid-19 in the week ending 24 July, down from 11 the week before.

This is lowest figure since the week ending 20 March, when two deaths were recorded.

In Wales there have been 2,503 registered deaths mentioning the virus.

There have been 21,981 deaths recorded from all causes since the start of the year in Wales, 10.2% more than the five-year average.

Of those, 11.4% mentioned Covid-19.

The ONS figures include deaths in all places and deaths when coronavirus is only suspected, and so are often higher than the figures released by Public Health Wales.

The figures provided by Public Health Wales mainly include deaths in hospitals.