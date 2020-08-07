Image copyright South Wales Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Daniel Jones was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Canton, Cardiff, the service said

A firefighter who died after the fire engine he was travelling in crashed will be greatly missed by his colleagues, his boss has said.

Daniel Jones served south Wales "with immense professionalism and pride", Chief Fire Officer Huw Jakeway said.

The firefighter was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Lansdowne Road in Canton, Cardiff, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

Wales Air Ambulance administered critical care treatment at the scene.

Mr Jakeway added: "We are privileged to have known him as a colleague and a friend and he will be greatly missed by us all."

He said the service's "thoughts and sincere condolences" were with his family, friends and colleagues "at this very sad time".

Mr Jones joined the service in 2014 as a firefighter at Kenfig Hill Station before joining the crew at Ely Fire Station in 2019.

He also represented the Welsh Fire and Rescue Services Rugby Team.