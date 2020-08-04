Image copyright Andrew Hill/Geograph Image caption At its peak there were about 100 people at the rave, police said

Police called to reports of a rave in a forest found up to 100 people there.

North Wales Police said it visited Clocaenog Forest near Ruthin, several times on Saturday and Sunday and officers monitored the situation to stop it getting bigger.

There were no arrests and attempts were being made to identify the organisers, it said.

The 15,000 acre (6,000 hectare) forest lies in Conwy and Denbighshire and is home to a red squirrel population.