Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Police have additional powers to disperse people congregating in Cardiff Bay

Crowd management measures could combat anti-social behaviour at Cardiff Bay after police officers were injured, an MP suggested.

Two people in their 20s were arrested after incidents on the weekend.

Since the easing of lockdown restrictions, hundreds of young people have been gathering, drinking alcohol in large groups at Roald Dahl Plas.

MP Stephen Doughty called for measures to be put in place, similar to those used in the city centre.

On the weekend, a 48-hour dispersal order was put in place near the Millennium Centre to deal with problems.

"It's clear that a small minority of individuals to want to flout not only coronavirus safety regulations but also behaving in ways that would be unacceptable in any city during normal times," Mr Doughty said.

In the city centre, social distance markers and one-way systems for walking are in place and the Cardiff South and Penarth MP said he had spoken to the authorities about something similar in the bay.

He added: "I've had concerns about this for a number of weeks now.

"I do want to see a better system so people adhere to the coronavirus regulations and also enjoy Cardiff Bay in a safe way."

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Large groups of people visited Cardiff Bay on the first weekend of Wales' stay local travel advice ended

Mr Doughty also praised the council's efforts in the early hours of the morning to clear the large amounts of litter from the area including empty alcohol cans and bottles.

"What they're having to deal with is completely unacceptable. People need to act more responsibly," he added.

"They're coming down here and leaving the litter - take it home with you if the bin is full."

In a statement, Cardiff council said: "The Oval Basin is a police matter, as a dispersal order has been put in place.

"As with all events where large people are congregating, and especially during Covid, our staff are unable to clean and clear when a significant amount of people are in one area. We have no other option other than to clear it all up afterwards."

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Police say there were several disturbances in Cardiff Bay on Saturday evening

The statement added: "We are putting larger bins in parks across the city, but what we cannot have is the large bins being used in any form of anti-social behaviour."

South Wales Police chief superintendent Andy Valentine said anti-social behaviour and criminality would not be tolerated.

"Our officers are responding to these incidents and are using the powers available to them, including dispersal orders and enforcement action, however with more than 100 miles of coastline, parks, towns and city centres, it is extremely challenging and we cannot be everywhere all of the time."

He added that they were working closely with different agencies as a strong partnership approach was crucial to keeping people safe and ensuring the public's quality of life was not negatively impacted "by the selfish actions of a minority."