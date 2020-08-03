Image caption South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one of its appliances had been involved in a single-vehicle crash

One person has been taken to hospital after a fire engine crashed in Cardiff.

Wales Air Ambulance said its medics administered critical care treatment at the scene on Lansdowne Road in Canton on Monday afternoon.

It said it sent a rapid response vehicle and helicopter and the casualty was taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales by road ambulance.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one of its appliances had been involved in a single-vehicle crash.