Pharmaceutical giant Wockhardt has won a contract to help in the production of Covid-19 vaccines.

The 18-month contract with the UK government is for the "fill-and-finish" stage of manufacture.

This involves the vaccine being packed into vials for distribution.

The work will take place at Wockhardt subsidiary CP Pharmaceuticals, in Wrexham, which can fill millions of vaccine doses.

Wockhardt will provide its services for the UK government and vaccine producers around the world.

UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said developing and manufacturing a vaccine was "critical".

He said the deal would guarantee vaccine supply to protect "large numbers".

Vaccines Taskforce chairman Kate Bingham said there were now four potential vaccines.

"Discovering a successful vaccine is only part of the solution, we also need to be able to manufacture it," she said.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said: "This agreement demonstrates the importance of Welsh manufacturers in the UK's fight against coronavirus."

Wockhardt founder and chairman Dr Habil Khorakiwala said: "We are focused and committed to assist in mitigating the worldwide impact of Covid-19."