Image copyright Stephen McKay/Geograph Image caption Carmarthen's King Street is being pedestrianised to help businesses follow coronavirus rules

Shopping streets in Carmarthenshire are being pedestrianised during the day to allow businesses to follow coronavirus rules.

One-way walkways are also set to be put in place to help queueing and social distancing.

Parking spaces are to be moved to make more space for people and speed limits will be lowered.

Carmarthen's King Street, Queen Street and Notts Square will ban cars from 10:00 to 16:00.

In Llanelli Cowell Street will also be affected between 10:00 and 16:00 and in Ammanford part of Wind Street will be pedestrianised.

The authority said the temporary measures would provide "an opportunity" to assess any changes to air quality.

Other measures will include speed limits being cut to 20mph and new cycling facilities.

Carmarthenshire council leader Emlyn Dole said he hoped the measures would help businesses get back on their feet.

"We really hope that people will come back to our town centres and help them thrive again by shopping and spending their leisure time locally," he said.