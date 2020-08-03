Image copyright family photo Image caption Kirsty Jones was backpacking in Thailand when she was killed in 2000

Police investigating the murder of a Welsh backpacker in Thailand have just seven days left to find her killer.

Kirsty Jones, 23, from Tredomen, near Brecon in Powys, was raped and strangled at a guesthouse in Thailand in August 2000.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers have been to the scene in Chiang Mai to help with the investigation.

But they only have a week before the 20-year Thai statute of limitations runs out on 10 August.

The Liverpool University graduate was three months into a two-year around the world trip when she was killed.

Under Thai law, officers only have 20 years to charge someone with an offence, which if convicted may be punishable by death, life imprisonment or a 20-year jail term.

Dyfed-Powys Police said its officers had met with investigators in Chiang Mai "to obtain information on their investigation, and assist with the forensic examination of exhibits".

"Dyfed-Powys Police is aware of the expiry of the Thai 20-year statute of limitations and the investigation continues with this firmly in mind," a spokesman said.

Farmer's daughter Ms Jones was found dead in a room at the Aree guest house in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand, 435 miles (700km) north of Bangkok.

Despite a number of arrests and a £10,000 reward for information, no-one has ever been charged with her murder.

In a previous interview, her mother Sue Jones said the family knew it was "unlikely much will change" or that "anyone would come forwards".

"I just hope we did everything that we could for Kirsty, and that after 20 years she will be able to rest in peace," she said.