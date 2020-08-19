Snowdon: Pre-booked parking introduced at Pen-y-Pass
Visitors to the Snowdonia National Park will have to book ahead to park at one car park on weekends and bank holidays for the remainder of the summer.
The measure, which has been agreed by Gwynedd council and North Wales Police, follows a string of traffic issues and parking violations in the area.
Those wishing to park in the Pen-y-Pass car park, which lies at the foot of Snowdon, will have to book in advance.
More than 180 cars were issued with fines on one day in July.
- Walkers 'should pay' for mountain access
- Police turn 60 cars away from Snowdon before 8am
- Cars towed for 'dangerous' parking at beauty spot
The Snowdonia National Park Authority said visitors will be asked to show a confirmation email on arrival.
It added it expects spaces to sell out "extremely quickly" and those who are unable to get a space should use park and ride facilities at Nant Peris and Llanberis.