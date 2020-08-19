Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption More than 500 cars were parked along the roads in Snowdonia last month

Visitors to the Snowdonia National Park will have to book ahead to park at one car park on weekends and bank holidays for the remainder of the summer.

The measure, which has been agreed by Gwynedd council and North Wales Police, follows a string of traffic issues and parking violations in the area.

Those wishing to park in the Pen-y-Pass car park, which lies at the foot of Snowdon, will have to book in advance.

More than 180 cars were issued with fines on one day in July.

Image caption Traffic enforcement officers have ticketed hundreds of cars this summer

The Snowdonia National Park Authority said visitors will be asked to show a confirmation email on arrival.

It added it expects spaces to sell out "extremely quickly" and those who are unable to get a space should use park and ride facilities at Nant Peris and Llanberis.