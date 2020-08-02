Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption David Morgan had recovered from cancer twice and helped saved two people's lives in Swansea Marina

The family of a father of four who died when a van crashed into a wall said he was "the centre of their world".

David Morgan, 68, died after crashing his Volkswagen Caddy on Llyn Mawr Road in Sketty, Swansea, on the morning of 30 July.

Mr Morgan, who was born in Newcastle, ran a scaffolding business with his son Andrew and was known by friends as Dai Swans.

His wife Marilyn said it was an "honour and privilege" to be married to him.

She said: "As a family we are all heartbroken by our loss.

"Dave was a larger than life character who would always lift everyone's spirits with his quick-witted jokes and his effortless beaming smile.

"It didn't matter to Dave if you were a beggar or a king - when he spoke to you he gave you his full attention and made you feel special.

"He was a kind and caring man, characterised by a Good Citizenship Award he received for saving two people's lives at Swansea marina.

Mrs Morgan said her husband was "an adored dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a supportive friend".

She added: "Dave was our family's heartbeat, our rock, our Bampi Darling and our superman; he laughingly referred to himself as Chemo-man having successfully beaten cancer twice.

"It is impossible for us to express in words the deep sense of loss and heartache we feel but we are overwhelmed and grateful by the love and support that has been shown to us at this devastating time by so many people."

South Wales Police is investigating the crash and has appealed for information.