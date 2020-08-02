Image caption The four people got into difficult in the sea at Barmouth beach

Three people are in hospital after getting caught in a rip current off a Welsh beach.

Holyhead coastguard said four people got into difficulty in the sea at Barmouth, Gwynedd, at about 13:30 BST on Sunday.

One casualty was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and two others were driven to the same hospital.

Holyhead Coastguard said it had been dealing with multiple search and rescue incidents along the Welsh coast.

Abersoch Coastguard and RNLI rescue teams gave medical care to three people suffering hypothermia in a separate incident at Hellswater.

And a man was rescued from the water at Aberdovey in another incident involving three people at about 14:45 BST.

He was given medical care at the scene before being airlifted to hospital.