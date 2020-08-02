Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit on Gellifaelog Old Road near New Road, in Dowlais

A woman is in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Merthyr Tydfil on Saturday.

A blue Vauxhall Corsa hit her on Gellifaelog Old Road near New Road, Dowlais, at about 10:05 BST.

Two men, aged 29 and 25, were arrested for causing serious injury by driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

The 29-year-old, also arrested for possessing Class A drugs, remains in custody. The other was released without charge.

South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the vehicle before, during or following the crash to get in touch.