Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Police tweeted pictures of vehicles that were towed

Seven vehicles have been towed away from a beauty spot with police saying motorists were continuing to park "dangerously".

An Audi sports car and a caravan were among those taken from the A5 at Ogwen Valley on Saturday.

It followed chaotic scenes last month when 180 penalty fines were issued over a weekend along roads near Snowdon.

"Despite repeated warnings some have continued to park irresponsibly," said North Wales Police.

The car parks serving Snowdonia's mountain peaks have been busy since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased, allowing people to travel further afield.

Snowdonia National Park Authority has been providing updates on the availability of spaces at its car parks.

It said its staff, along with police, traffic and council officials were on duty on weekends "to remind motorists of their responsibility".