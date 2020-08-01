Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Blue Lagoon at Abereiddy features on the Pembrokeshire coast

A child has been injured after jumping into a lagoon in an old quarry on the Pembrokeshire coast.

Emergency services were called to the Blue Lagoon at Abereiddy, Pembrokeshire, at about 15:00 BST.

The lagoon is an old slate quarry in the cliffs and is thought to be about 25m (82ft) deep.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said the child was transported to hospital by road, but the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.