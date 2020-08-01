Image copyright National Trust Image caption The pilot crash landed below Rhossili Down

A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital after crash landing at Rhossili, Gower.

The emergency services were alerted at about 13:15 BST after the incident below Rhossili Down.

A coastguard rescue team, the Welsh Ambulance Service, South Wales Police and the Coastguard helicopter Rescue 187 attended the scene.

The pilot was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea but their condition is unknown.