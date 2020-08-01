Image caption Pobol y Cwm has been on air since October 1974

Filming has not restarted on the BBC's longest-running soap because of a dispute over finances, sources say.

It is understood BBC Studios, which makes Pobol y Cwm, is still in discussions with BBC Wales about funding and are yet to agree.

Filming stopped because of coronavirus restrictions, but BBC Wales and BBC Studios both say they hope to restart filming as soon as safely possible.

Filming was supposed to restart at the beginning of July.

But production was put on hold two days before it was due to start.

Sources say the cost of making the programme while adhering to Covid-19 regulations means less content can be made for the same amount of money.

Pobol y Cwm, which has been on air since October 1974, is a daily soap opera made by BBC Studios which is commissioned by BBC Cymru Wales.

It is broadcast on S4C as part of its statutory commitment to provide a minimum of 520 hours of programming for the channel.

The majority of the content is Pobol y Cwm and news.

In a statement, BBC Wales said: "Discussions and planning to restart production are ongoing with all parties working to do so as soon and as safely as possible and according to the latest production guidelines."

A BBC Studios spokesperson said: "We are continuing to work through our plan to get all the continuing dramas up and running as soon as possible. We hope to be able to provide further clarity on this very soon."

An S4C spokesperson said they were "looking forward to having Pobol y Cwm back on air", but added "this is a matter for the BBC".