Image copyright Betsi Cadwaladr health board Image caption More than 800 people have been tested at two mobile sites in the town

Community transmission of coronavirus is lower than expected in Wrexham, say health officials.

Only two people have tested positive for Covid-19 after over 800 people attended two mobile units set up in the town.

It followed a spike in cases, with more than 60 patients at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital confirmed to have the virus.

However, Wrexham still has the highest recorded number of cases per 100,000 population in Wales.

Latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) reveal 965 cases per 100,000 since the start of the pandemic.

It means the authority overtakes Merthyr Tydfil, which has 960 cases per 100,000.

Despite the increase, health teams said on Friday they were "delighted" by the response to the mobile testing in the town.

"A big thank you to the community in Wrexham for their enthusiastic response to this opportunity to be tested for coronavirus," said Chris Johnson, from PHW.

"We are very reassured by the emerging picture from these sessions, which appears to indicate that transmission is significantly lower than thought."

Coronavirus case rates in Wales Change per 100,000 population over last seven days

Dr Johnson said testing would continue on Friday and Saturday at Hightown and Caia Park.

"So please take advantage of the opportunity to get tested and help prevent the potential spread of covid-19 in the Wrexham area - even if your symptoms are mild," he added.

The testing measures were introduced after an increase in virus cases was linked to an earlier outbreak at a food plant in the town, and the spike in the number of hospital cases.

Nearly 300 people at Rowan Foods on the Wrexham Industrial Estate have had the illness since April.

Image caption There are over 60 cases of coronavirus in patients at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital

The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said it was taking a "proactive" approach to tackling the infection's spread at the town's hospital.

All new admissions are being tested, and any staff or patients on wards with a positive coronavirus case are also being tested.