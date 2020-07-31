Image copyright Royal Welsh Show Image caption The show normally offers Christmas shopping as well as the traditional livestock events

The Royal Welsh Winter Fair has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed.

The event was due to be held at the Royal Welsh Showground at Llanelwedd, Powys, from 30 November to 1 December.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society said it had taken the decision with "deep regret" due to current and anticipated Covid-19 restrictions.

Cancellation will have a "significant impact" on the society and stakeholders, it added.

The show, which normally attracts 30,000 visitors over the two days, last year celebrated its 30th anniversary.

However, it is now the latest event to be called off due to the outbreak and follows the cancellation of the society's Smallholding and Countryside Festival as well as the Royal Welsh Show.

The society said the decision was taken as there are no plans to permit large gatherings or reduce the 2m rule in Wales "in the near future".

"Despite some optimism around the ongoing releasing of restrictions, the event could not operate safely within the law covering social distancing and guidance affecting mass gatherings," the society said.

Image caption The showground site near Builth Wells is now a testing centre for Covid-19

Local businesses said the loss of this year's events at Builth Wells, which normally bring millions of pounds to the local economy, will be "felt for years" to come.

Chief executive Steve Hughson said it was "hugely disappointing".

He added: "We take our responsibilities as an event organiser very seriously and must play our part in fighting this pandemic.

"We are all working hard to ensure that the society and its events come through this crisis and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our showground when it is safe to do so."