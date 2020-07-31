Image copyright CBMRT Image caption The woman suffered a suspected fractured leg and hypothermia from the cold water

A 65-year-old woman has been rescued from the base of a waterfall in the Brecon Beacons.

The Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team were called to the Ystradfellte waterfalls area on Thursday.

The woman was found at the base of the upper Clun Gwyn falls with a suspected fractured leg, hip injury and suffering hypothermia, rescuers said.

She was lifted out by a series of ropes before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Image copyright CBMRT Image caption A series of ropes had to be used to extract the woman from the bottom of the waterfall

Image copyright CBMRT Image caption Rescuers opted not to put the woman through the "rigours" of an air-lift

"[She was] recovered to the top of the fall, we then were joined by some of the crew from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency's SAR helicopter R187 from St Athan," the mountain rescue team said in a statement.

"After some discussion it was concluded to continue with the lady's extraction by stretcher back to the ambulance waiting at the roadside rather than subject her to the rigours of being winched into the aircraft.

"Hot work for everyone on a very warm day in the necessary PPE required by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," the mountain rescue team added.

"It's a reminder to all that the rocks down close to the waterfalls are still wet and slippery so please take care."