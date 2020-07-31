Image copyright Family photo Image caption Denis Doyle was a retired teacher

An 82-year-old man killed when he was hit by a car had a "great love" for literature, nature and poetry, his family has said.

Pedestrian Denis Doyle, of Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan, died when he was struck by a Honda Civic, at about 18:45 BST on Tuesday.

The retired teacher and poet died at the scene of Boverton Road junction with the B4265.

"He will be greatly missed by all who knew him," his family said.

The statement added: "He moved to Llantwit Major in 2011 to care for his late wife, Susan, and was a regular at many local social events.

"His family would like to thank the people of Llantwit Major for the friendship and support they provided Denis while he was a resident of the community."

The driver of the car was unhurt. South Wales Police are investigating and have issued an appeal for witnesses.