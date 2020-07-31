Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A mass brawl erupted in June at Ogmore-by-Sea

Orders allowing alcohol to be confiscated and fines issued could be imposed by a Welsh council, following disorder on beaches and in parks.

The Vale of Glamorgan council said it is considering the measures after problems, including a mass brawl, at Ogmore-by-Sea.

It comes after police in other parts of Wales chose to issue dispersal to combat anti-social behaviour.

The latest measures in the Vale would affect six areas, including Ogmore.

With warm weather and sunshine expected for much of Friday and Saturday, large crowds are expected to head for Welsh beaches.

The Vale's deputy leader Lis Burnett said police estimated between 20,000 and 25,000 were on Barry Island on Thursday, with large crowds anticipated over the coming days.

South Wales Police issued a dispersal order there last week after a series of disturbances in the town.

Image caption With many coronavirus restrictions eased, crowds have been flocking back to places such as Barry Island

"I think a lot of people have seen a range of incidents that are happening at coastal locations across Wales," Ms Burnett told BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast show.

She said it was a "major inconvenience" for people who are "trying to use resorts and destinations in a responsible way and just have a nice family day out".

The council has now started a public consultation on introducing new measures, known as public space protection orders.

The orders would give powers to both the police and council enforcement officers over preventing alcohol consumption in public, with options to hand out fixed penalty notices.

"We want a suite of measures available to us that both we and the police working together can enforce, to make sure that we can clamp down on anti-social behaviour in mass gatherings," added Ms Burnett.

"We all know that we want our destinations on the coast in Wales to be nice family destinations, and sometimes you need these sort of things to allow you to remind people of how they should be behaving."