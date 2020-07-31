Image copyright Family picture Image caption Police said Asim Khan was "a young man with great potential who was much loved by his family"

A man whose brother was stabbed to death over a spilt drink has been spared jail for his part in the fight.

Hamza Khan was given a two year suspended sentence after being convicted of grievous bodily harm for kicking Momodoulamin Saine in the head.

Saine, 28, of Ely, Cardiff, was jailed for life for murdering Khan's younger brother, Asim Khan, in July last year.

Khan was told his sentence took into account "unusual features" of the case.

Mr Justice Martin Griffiths said: "I want to make it absolutely clear - the murder of your brother was not your fault, not at all.

"Although you both reacted as you should not have done, he wanted the fight."

Previously Mr Khan's barrister, Chris Rees, told the court Hamza Khan was "still grieving his brother's death."

He said he had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Momodoulamin Saine had a "ridiculous grievance" with the brothers, the judge said

"He feels guilty that he could not help his brother," Mr Rees said.

He called the event "life changing," and argued against locking up his client.

"The Khan family have lost one son, one brother," he said.

"The court may consider the defendant's mother and father have suffered enough already."

The trial heard all three men had been outside Cardiff's Soda bar in the early hours, when Hamza Khan accidentally spilled Saine's drink.

Saine left the bar, but found the brothers outside McDonald's on St Mary Street.

He took one of their drinks off a bollard and threw it at them when they followed him.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The murder happened at St Mary Street in Cardiff on 21 July 2019

A fight started and Saine was kicked to the floor.

CCTV showed Hamza Khan kicking Saine in an attack which the court heard "lasted all of six seconds".

Mr Justice Griffiths told Hamza Khan his brother's death "will live with you forever."

He said it was clear he showed "sincere remorse" for attacking Saine.

Khan has been placed on a three month curfew between the hours of 20:00 and 06:00 and was ordered to pay a £149 victim surcharge.