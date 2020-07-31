Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Carla the labrador vanished while chasing rabbits in Torfaen

A dog which vanished down a hole while searching for rabbits triggered a seven-hour cave rescue.

Black labrador Carla was gambolling on a mountainside when she disappeared down a crack in the ground.

A five-strong mountain rescue team rushed to the scene but could not reach the stricken pet, who was perched on a ledge in the hole.

Back-up assistance was called to Varteg, Torfaen, and cave specialists joined the mission.

Six-and-a-half-year-old Carla was finally pulled from the ground in the darkness and handed back to her relieved owner.

Longtown Mountain Rescue Team said the pet had fallen down a "deep but narrow slip" on Wednesday.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption A seven-hour rescue mission to retrieve Carla carried on into the darkness

A spokesman for the volunteers said: "We very quickly decided that we needed the assistance of our colleagues in South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team."

One of the cave specialists used ropes to reach Carla.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Carla disappeared down a crack in the ground where she sat on a ledge beneath the surface

"Though it was very narrow near the bottom he was able to secure Carla, allowing us to haul them both back to surface," the spokesman said.

"After a quick check over, Carla was given some water, dog treats and cold chips before being handed over to her very relieved owner with her tail wagging."