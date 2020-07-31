Labrador vanishes into hole and sparks seven hour rescue mission
A dog which vanished down a hole while searching for rabbits triggered a seven-hour cave rescue.
Black labrador Carla was gambolling on a mountainside when she disappeared down a crack in the ground.
A five-strong mountain rescue team rushed to the scene but could not reach the stricken pet, who was perched on a ledge in the hole.
Back-up assistance was called to Varteg, Torfaen, and cave specialists joined the mission.
Six-and-a-half-year-old Carla was finally pulled from the ground in the darkness and handed back to her relieved owner.
Longtown Mountain Rescue Team said the pet had fallen down a "deep but narrow slip" on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the volunteers said: "We very quickly decided that we needed the assistance of our colleagues in South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team."
One of the cave specialists used ropes to reach Carla.
"Though it was very narrow near the bottom he was able to secure Carla, allowing us to haul them both back to surface," the spokesman said.
"After a quick check over, Carla was given some water, dog treats and cold chips before being handed over to her very relieved owner with her tail wagging."