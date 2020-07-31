Image copyright Family photo Image caption Cory Hewer died after suffering a brain injury falling from a motorcycle

A 13-year-old boy who died at a motocross track suffered an "unsurvivable traumatic brain injury", a court heard.

Newport Coroner's Court was told Cory David Keith Hewer was riding an off-road bike on farmland at the former Marine Colliery, in Cwm, Blaenau Gwent, on 19 July when he fell.

He was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales but died on 21 July.

The court heard no one else was involved.

The body was released so the family could hold a funeral.

Gwent senior coroner, Caroline Saunders, opened the inquest on Friday.

It was adjourned until 5 August next year.