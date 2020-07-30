Image caption Bella was one of two spaniels stolen from Arran Lester's home in Caerphilly on Monday

Dog owners have spoken of their heartbreak after their spaniels were stolen.

Grace Morgan from Newport, Gwent, was left "dumbfounded" when her six spaniels were taken in the early hours of Tuesday.

Arran Lester from Caerphilly said his two dogs, which were stolen on Monday, were his "pride and joy".

Gwent Police confirmed they are investigating the theft of 12 spaniels.

But devastated owner Grace told BBC Wales she has seen more cases on social media and thinks the true number of stolen spaniels could be around 22.

'Beggars belief'

Although she heard one of her dogs bark once or twice during the night, she didn't think anything of it.

"For a stranger to be able to get in proximity and to remove them, it just beggars belief," she said.

"It has me dumbfounded, I cannot figure out how they're doing it. What are they doing to keep the dogs quiet?

"It's just devastating to think where they're gone and what's happened to them and what their destiny is really. Each had their own characteristics and we knew them well. My children have grown up with these dogs, they are our family pets."

Image caption Owner Grace Morgan believes more than 12 spaniels could have been stolen

Arran Lester from Caerphilly had two of his spaniels stolen on Monday and also did not hear anything.

"I haven't been to work, I've just been out looking for them. My head's gone to be honest with you," he said.

"I don't understand why anyone would take them, they're my pride and joy."

Jayne Hayes, who lives in Newport, is founder of the 'Dog Lost' website, which helps owners find lost or stolen dogs.

"Spaniels are being targeted because, mainly, they are kept in kennels outside," she said.

"These are very expensive dogs to buy and where there is a market someone is going to provide it.

"Make sure it's not your dog."