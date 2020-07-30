Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sarah Hassall served in the RAF and the Army

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman in a "completely unprovoked and inexplicable attack".

Mother-of-two Sarah Hassall, 38, from Chelmsford, Essex, was discovered stabbed in Brian Manship's flat in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on 6 October.

Manship, 37, from Llys Graig Y Wion, Pontypridd, who had pleaded guilty, was jailed at Swansea Crown Court.

He will serve a minimum of 20 years.

A neighbour contacted police after he heard noises and officers forced entry to the flat to discover Sarah's body wrapped in a curtain.

Ch Insp Mark O'Shea, from South Wales Police's Major Crime Team, said: "Sarah Hassall was a young mother to two small children...

"She was a much loved wife, daughter and sister, as well as a friend to many people.

"I have spoken with those that knew her and the grief they feel is palpable and powerful...

"She was brutally murdered by him in a completely unprovoked and inexplicable attack. I believe he had exploited the inherent trust she placed in all the people she met."