Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Raymond Burrell was jailed for life in 2016 for grievous bodily harm

A man who attacked his neighbour in a row over a barking dog has been jailed for life for murder.

Raymond Burrell, 43, was already serving a life sentence for grievous bodily harm for attacking Matthew Sheehan in Adamsdown, Cardiff, in 2015.

Mr Sheehan, 36, spent two years in intensive care before dying of his injuries in 2017.

On Thursday Burrell was sentenced for his murder at Newport Crown Court.

He will serve a minimum term of 28 years minus the 1579 days he has already served.

Before sentencing Burrell, the court heard he had a history of violent crime including a prison sentence for manslaughter in 2003 after shooting and killing a 17-year-old girl.

Judge Mr Justice Griffiths said Matthew Sheehan, who was disabled, had suffered a "horrible and lingering death" in an attack of "extraordinary savagery and brutality".

"The suffering inflicted upon him is near the outer extreme of murder cases," he said.

'World turned upside down'

A victim impact statement was read in court on behalf of his mother.

Leanne Sheehan said on the day her son ended up in hospital following the attack, "our world turned upside down - ruined".

"He was almost unrecognisable and looked like someone had used him as a punchbag.

"This day will be etched in our minds forever."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Matthew Sheehan died in 2017 at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff

Jurors were told Mr Sheehan had complained several times to Burrell about being kept awake at night by his dog making loud noises.

On 1 September 2015, Burrell went to Matthew Sheehan's flat at 07:00 after a night of drinking and partying at a local carnival.

He attacked the 36-year-old, who had cerebellar ataxia and required a stick to walk, by inflicting blows to his head and upper body.

Expert evidence presented by a pathologist during the trial found that Mr Sheehan had suffered "multiple blunt force injuries in a sustained pattern", adding the forces involved were "considerable".

The court heard the attack caused Mr Sheehan to suffer "catastrophic and life-changing injuries" which led to his death.

He died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff in November 2017.