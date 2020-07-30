Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theatres, galleries and music venues could all benefit from the cash

The arts and culture sector is to be supported by £53m from the Welsh Government.

The money is to help individuals and organisations cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

In June the UK government said it was giving £59m to Wales as part of a £1.57bn support package it unveiled for the arts.

Culture minister Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas said the fund was in response to "massive and unprecedented challenges".

Theatres, galleries, music venues, heritage sites, museums, libraries, archive, festivals and cinemas are among those set to benefit.

Lord Elis-Thomas said: "We recognise the massive and unprecedented challenges the pandemic is having on the very fabric of Welsh life and we applaud the resilience and creativity on show.

"This package will help support many in the sectors in responding to the pressures and challenges coronavirus has placed on them."

Arts Council of Wales chief executive Nick Capaldi said the money was "the signal of support that the arts in Wales has been waiting for".

He added: "With many arts organisations facing the imminent threat of insolvency, and freelancers struggling to see when they'll secure their next paid work, these funds ease the immediate threat of a collapse in the creative sector."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Lion King was one of the shows postponed or cancelled at the Wales Millennium Centre

He had previously warned arts and cultural organisations in Wales were losing £1.4m a week as a result of Covid-19 closures.

He estimated the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff alone could lose £20m over the current financial year. The centre has warned 250 jobs are at risk after being forced to cancel all shows until next year.

'Commit to greater diversity'

However, the cash being allocated in Wales is less than the £59m anticipated by some but the Welsh Government highlighted £18m of emergency funding previously made available.

About half of that went to the arts and culture, the rest to sport.

The fund will be delivered jointly by the government and the Arts Council of Wales.

Its terms include a "cultural contract" requiring applicants to commit to fair work and pay and sustainability.

There will also be requirements including commitment to greater boardroom diversity and the support of initiatives allowing the arts to be prescribed as health treatment.

No timescale on delivery of the funds has been given and there are not yet details on how to apply.