Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Two of the stolen dogs

Twelve dogs have been stolen from their homes in a spate of thefts over three days.

Three springer spaniels and a jack russell were taken from a shed in Markham late on Sunday night, Gwent Police said.

Two other spaniels were stolen from a shed at Pwll Y Pant in Caerphilly in the early hours of Tuesday.

And six further springer spaniels were stolen from kennels at Broad Street Common in Newport on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesman said: "It is believed spaniels were targeted specifically."

The force has warned dog owners to be on their guard following the thefts and to "take extra security measures to ensure the safety" of their animals.

"If you keep them outside, make sure your property and kennels are secure," the force added.