Image caption About 100 people attended two new mobile testing centres in Wrexham on Wednesday morning

Concerned members of the public have been flocking to two new mobile Covid-19 test centres set-up in Wrexham.

About 100 patients attended the clinics in Hightown and Caia Park on Wednesday morning, following a spike in coronavirus cases in the town.

Health officials have said they are dealing with up to 80 confirmed infections at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

A further 15 cases were confirmed in Wrexham on Wednesday by Public Health Wales (PHW).

It represents nearly half of the 32 cases reported across Wales in the last 24 hours.

PHW figures show there have been 57 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Wrexham area in the last week, which represents 38% of all the cases in Wales over that period.

Five more deaths of people with coronavirus have also been recorded in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area, with no other deaths recorded in Wales on Wednesday.

Image caption There are between 70 and 80 confirmed Covid-19 cases at the Wrexham hospital

Health chiefs have linked the increase in cases in the area to both Wrexham's hospital, and to an outbreak at a food processing plant in the town.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has also confirmed there has been a "small number of confirmed cases" at Chirk Hospital in Wrexham county, and at Deeside Community Hospital and Mold Community Hospital in Flintshire.

The health board's executive director of nursing Gill Harris said "proactive" measures were being taken to prevent transmission at its hospital sites.

She said they had "instigated universal screening for all patients on wards where we may or have had a Covid-19 positive patient".

Image caption A further five deaths have been recorded on Wednesday in the health board region

The two new mobile testing sites are being operated by the Army at the Caia Park Health Centre, on Prince Charles Road, and at the Hightown Community Resource Centre on Fusilier Way.

Health officials said the locations were chosen based on track and trace intelligence gathered in the town.

It also follows the outbreak at Rowan Foods on the Wrexham Industrial Estate, which saw nearly 300 cases of coronavirus since April.

Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, told BBC Wales earlier in the week there appeared to be transmission in the community, and it also seemed to be linked to more disadvantaged areas in the town.

North Wales Senedd member Llyr Gruffydd said the emerging picture had been "very worrying".

The Plaid Cymru MS has called for all patients and all staff to be tested "not just the ones on affected wards".