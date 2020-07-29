Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sol Bamba was burgled while he and his family were not at home

A burglar who raided a Cardiff City footballer's home has been sentenced to 180 hours of community service.

Daniel Flynn, 18, broke into defender Sol Bamba's home when he and his family were away on 27 July 2019. A Range Rover, a Louis Vuitton bag and Cartier watch were among the items taken.

Flynn - seen on CCTV smashing glass to get into the house - admitted burglary.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he was 17 at the time of the offence and was a victim of modern slavery.

Cardiff City were playing a pre-season friendly against OGC Nice on the day of the raid on Mr Bamba's house in Old St Mellons, Cardiff.

At the time, the Ivory Coast international was recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Three men were recorded on CCTV breaking into the house - the footballer, his wife Chloe and their three children, aged five to 12, were not at home

Judge Richard Twomlow said the "very relevant factors" of Flynn's age and modern slavery were taken into account when sentencing him.

He said: "You appear to have been a reluctant participant in the burglary with a much older man."

In November, Kyle Harris, 25, of Cardiff, was jailed for two years after admitting his part in the raid.

Flynn, from Rhumney, Cardiff, was also given nine points on his licence after admitting driving without insurance.