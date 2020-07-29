Image copyright Google Image caption The man was killed at the junction to the main Cardiff Airport to Bridgend road

A man hit by a car in the Vale of Glamorgan has died.

The pedestrian was struck by a black 07-registered Honda Civic in Llantwit Major at the Boverton Road junction with the main B4265 road.

The road was shut for about six hours after the crash at 18:45 BST on Tuesday as South Wales Police officers carried out initial investigations.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the car driver was unhurt. Police are appealing for witnesses.