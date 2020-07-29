Man killed after being hit by car at Llantwit Major junction
- 29 July 2020
A man hit by a car in the Vale of Glamorgan has died.
The pedestrian was struck by a black 07-registered Honda Civic in Llantwit Major at the Boverton Road junction with the main B4265 road.
The road was shut for about six hours after the crash at 18:45 BST on Tuesday as South Wales Police officers carried out initial investigations.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the car driver was unhurt. Police are appealing for witnesses.