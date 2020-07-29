Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A number of fire services have reported swing rescues recently

A TikTok challenge is thought to be behind a number of rescues of teenagers trapped in baby swings.

Firefighters up and down the UK have been called to free youngsters who have attempted to film themselves using children's swings before getting stuck.

South Wales Fire Service has been called out with two incidents this week alone in Cardiff and Blaenau Gwent.

The service tweeted: "If you are over the age of four, please don't try and get in one!"

Firefighters said calls like these, in Ely in Cardiff and Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent, prevented crews from attending other emergencies.

Earlier in July, a video of a 14-year-old girl from Oxfordshire being rescued from a swing by fire crews made headlines around the world.

Layani Mclean was in a local park in Faringdon when she got stuck after climbing into a baby swing.

Firefighters managed to release her after she had been stuck for 90 minutes.

Other swing incidents have been reported in Bedfordshire earlier this week, while Greater Manchester Fire Service asked people not to "waste their time" after receiving three calls over "copycat" incidents.