Image copyright Family photo Image caption Arwel Jones was able to pull three swimmers back to the beach using a life ring

A man has told how he rescued three people caught in a rip current after being "in the right place at the right time".

RNLI volunteer Arwel Jones was in Aberdyfi, Gwynedd, on Sunday when his wife spotted swimmers in difficulty.

Mr Jones, 30, said he rescued two teenage boys and man in his 20s. One was resuscitated by his friend before all three were flown to hospital.

They were among a number people to be rescued off the popular beach that day.

Mr Jones said minutes after the rescue, four people - he was told a mother and her children - were rescued in a separate incident after they too got into difficulty in the water.

Recalling the rescue, Mr Jones, who is from the village, said: "I was walking along beach with my family and in-laws and my wife Kate spotted two people in the water - then she spotted someone running into the water fully clothed.

"That's when we knew they were in trouble."

Image caption The beach is popular with tourists but it has strong currents

He said he saw a life ring on the beach, grabbed it and ran towards the water before swimming up to 100ft (30m) towards the swimmers.

"As I was getting closer to them I could see one of the lads was going under the water," he said.

"I shouted to get them to float on their backs.

"A couple did but the other was panicking too much and had swallowed water."

He said once he reached them he was able to pull one from under the water and put all three on the life ring.

Image caption Ambulances, the coastguard and the RNLI were at the scene of beach rescues in Gwynedd

"It was very lucky a few of my friends were wind and kite surfing at the time," he said.

"I managed to flag them down and the wind surfer took the worst case on his board while the kite surfer dragged the rest of us back in."

'Very lucky'

The wind surfer was able resuscitate one of the swimmers while still on the water.

Image copyright Geograph/Ian Capper Image caption The lifeboat launched off Aberdyfi beach, which is popular for tourists

"He started the CPR process on the water, on the wind surf board. He was sick and started to breathe again. He was very lucky."

He said as the rescue was under way the swimmers' parents looked on from the beach: "They weren't in the best state," he said.

"They were quite upset."

Just after the swimmers had been returned to the beach another was incident unfolding in the water.

"Two minutes later another four people got into trouble," said Mr Jones.

"I wasn't involved in the next rescue but one of the wind surfers went back out."

Image caption A number of people called emergency services to report people caught in the rip current

Mr Jones said within 15 to 20 minutes two air ambulances and a coastguard search and rescue helicopter had arrived.

"I've never taken part in anything like this before," said Mr Jones, an RNLI volunteer for 10 years.

"I'm relieved and very proud of everyone involved. We were in the right place at the right time...

"You think about it afterwards, if we were delayed on to the beach by 30 seconds it could have been a lot different. Thank goodness for the life ring...

"I've taken part in rescues before - people from overturned kayaks - but nothing like this before."

He said he had not heard from the casualties since but had been able to speak to some of them before they were taken to hospital: "They were very thankful," he said.

On Sunday the coastguard said six people had been taken to hospital and two others were treated at the scene after being caught in a rip current.

It said a number of 999 calls had been made at about 14:15 BST reporting a number of people "in difficulty" in the water at Aberdyfi.

The ambulance service said it was called at 14:24 BST, following a "beach incident" near Aberdyfi.

It said casualties were flown to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth and Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

The coastal village, off the Dyfi Estuary and set within Snowdonia National Park, is popular with tourists due to its long sandy beach and water sports.

Visit Snowdonia's website warns that, while the water looks inviting, "swimmers must take care while venturing out, due to the strong currents around the estuary mouth"