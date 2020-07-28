Image copyright PA Image caption The RAF has a fleet of about 60 Chinook helicopters in operation

A Chinook helicopter was forced to make an unplanned landing on Carmarthenshire farmland, Ministry of Defence officials have confirmed.

The MoD said the incident happened on Tuesday evening near Llangynin, and the twin-engine aircraft crew suffered "minor injuries".

A suspect "wire strike" is thought to be responsible for the heavy-lifting helicopter coming down in the area.

Military chiefs said the Chinook was on a training exercise at the time.

The helicopter's crew have remained with the aircraft to maintain security until it can be recovered.