Tributes are being paid to the broadcaster Andrew "Tommo" Thomas, who has died at the age of 53.

The radio presenter was known as the match day voice at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

It is understood he died at home in Cardigan on Tuesday afternoon, after being taken ill.

The former BBC Radio Cymru and Radio Ceredigion presenter was "a huge character", said the Scarlets rugby club.

"We are devastated to hear that the voice of Parc y Scarlets, Andrew 'Tommo' Thomas, has passed away suddenly," said the club in an online statement.

"Tommo was a hugely popular figure as the Parc y Scarlets match-day announcer, a passionate Scarlets fan who brought his character and energy to every match.

"Tommo loved the Scarlets and put his heart and soul into his role.

"A huge character, he was much loved by supporters, players and staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Donna and son Cian at this sad time."

Skip Twitter post by @scarlets_rugby We are devastated to hear that the voice of Parc y Scarlets, Andrew ‘Tommo’ Thomas, has passed away suddenly.



Tommo was a hugely popular figure as the Parc y Scarlets match-day announcer, a passionate Scarlets fan who brought his huge character and energy to every match. pic.twitter.com/DUz7Q9LTTU — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) July 28, 2020 Report

The broadcaster presented the afternoon program on BBC Radio Cymru between 2014 and 2018.

He then left to present a daily program on Nation Broadcasting station.

In 2011 he won the Radio Presenter of the Year award for his work on Nation stations in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

Rhuanedd Richards, Editor of BBC Radio Cymru, said: "Tommo was proud of his roots and a unique broadcaster who loved to entertain his audience on Radio Cymru.

"With his powerful voice and larger than life personality, his love for his family, west Wales and of course the Scarlets were a great influence on his broadcasting.

"We're all saddened to hear the news today and we extend our sincere condolences to Tommo's family and friends."