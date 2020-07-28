Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than a thousand people were discharged to a care home in Wales during the early stages of the pandemic

Discharging patients from hospital into care homes did not increase the risk of coronavirus outbreaks among residents, research has suggested.

However, the study, based in south-east Wales, did find the type and size of home was a contributing factor.

More than 1,000 hospital patients were discharged to Welsh care homes without a Covid-19 test during the early stages of the pandemic in March and April.

Public Health Wales (PHW) intends to do similar analysis for all of Wales.

The health body said its findings from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region did not rule out the possibility of Covid-19 getting into residential settings after a hospital discharge.

But it noted: "Outbreaks were more likely in larger homes, and those with nursing and specialist dementia care provision."

A summary of the PHW research published by the Welsh Government said initially there seemed to be a link between outbreaks and discharges, but when the size of the homes was factored in the risk diminished.

After adjusting for the size of the home, health officials said "there was no additional frequency in the number of outbreaks occurring in care homes following discharges when compared to no discharges".

PHW said a pan-Wales analysis is expected in the near future and will be submitted for peer review by other scientists.