Image caption There are between 70 and 80 confirmed Covid-19 cases at the Wrexham hospital

Staff and patients at north Wales hospitals are being "actively" tested for coronavirus as health officials combat a spike in cases in Wrexham.

Officials said "universal screening" was now under way at Wrexham Maelor Hospital if there was a case on a ward.

But Plaid Cymru said the number of cases "paints a worrying picture of an infection that isn't under control".

There are now between 70 and 80 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the Wrexham hospital.

There have been 53 cases in the Wrexham area in the last week - 30% of all Welsh infections.

Public Health Wales (PHW) recorded 21 new cases of Covid-19 in Wales on Tuesday, with eight of those in the Wrexham authority area.

However, that figure has dropped slightly in the last 24 hours, from 12 cases on Monday.

Image caption Rowan Foods in Wrexham was a focus for Covid-19 cases

Two mobile testing units are being put in place for the Hightown and Caia Park areas of Wrexham from Wednesday, in a bid to track and trace more individuals who may be spreading the disease in the community.

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, said the increased cases in the area appeared to be linked to both the hospital and the earlier outbreak at a food processing plant in the town.

There have been nearly 300 cases of Covid-19 linked to the Rowan Foods site on the Wrexham Industrial Estate since April.

On Tuesday, the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said it was working to manage the illness at its hospital sites.

As a result, 28 beds at the 800-bed Wrexham hospital have been taken out of service in a bid to cut transmission.

"As part of a proactive approach at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, we have instigated universal screening for all patients on wards where we may or have had a Covid-19 positive patient," said the health board's executive director of nursing, Gill Harris.

"This is in addition to screening every patient admitted to our hospitals. All patients who test positive are appropriately isolated and all infection prevention and control measures are in place."

Image caption The health board is the largest in Wales

The health board also confirmed it was dealing with a "small number of confirmed cases" at Chirk in Wrexham county, and at Deeside Community Hospital and Mold Community Hospital in Flintshire.

"We continue to ask for the public's help in managing the spread of Covid-19 in our communities," added Ms Harris,

"We want to limit the number of visitors to our hospital sites and, as hospital visiting is still suspended, we are asking that you only have someone accompany you if necessary."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Two sites will open for mobile testing in the town from Wednesday

North Wales Senedd member Llyr Gruffydd said the latest infections were "very worrying".

He has called for all patients and all staff to be tested "not just the ones on affected wards".

"I have written requesting further urgent clarification from Betsi Cadwaladr on whether they understand why this is a growing problem in the region," added the Plaid Cymru MS.