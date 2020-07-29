Image copyright Google Image caption Baraka Foods moved to Gelli Industrial Estate in Pentre in 1999

A food company whose customers include some of the UK's biggest retail names has closed, with the loss of 84 jobs.

Baraka Foods, which started more than 30 years ago in Cardiff, and moved to the Rhondda in 1992, announced on Tuesday evening that it had gone into administration.

The Gelli-based firm supplies cooked meat products to Domino's Pizza, Wagamama and P&O Ferries.

Owner Charles Newham said the firm's closure was "a tragedy".

"Baraka Foods has gone into administration, with the loss of all jobs," he said in a statement.

"This is a tragedy, as Baraka Foods moved to the Rhondda in 1992 with one employee. Many of our staff of 84 have worked together for decades."

He added his team had been "instrumental" in building the business at Gelli Industrial Estate, Pentre.