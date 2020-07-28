Image copyright RNLI Llandudno Image caption Coastguard and RNLI crews helped to rescue the man

A crewman has been airlifted to hospital after being crushed by a boat in a crash on Monday evening.

The victim became trapped between the boat and pontoon when he was thrown from the boat as it hit the Beacons Jetty in Conwy at around 18:30 BST.

Conwy and RNLI Llandudno lifeboats attended the scene.

The coastguard helicopter flew the injured man to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool for treatment. His condition is not currently known.

Llandudno Coastguard posted on Facebook: "We were tasked at 6.30pm yesterday to reports of a vessel collision at the Beacons Jetty in Conwy which had resulted in an injured crew member.

"Arriving at the scene, there was a single injured crew member who had been thrown off the vessel when it collided with the beacons jetty, crushing him between the boat and pontoon.

"Casualty Care was immediately started whilst awaiting the arrival of an ambulance."