Image copyright Pembrokeshire council Image caption The welcome teams are on hand to give advice and report any problems

Welcome teams in pink high-vis jackets will greet visitors to Pembrokeshire in a move to reassure tourists it is safe.

The scheme, launched as coronavirus restrictions ease, has been extended to Newport and Poppit Sands after a first week elsewhere was deemed successful.

They have been giving advice and answering queries in coastal areas such as St Davids, Solva, Newgale, Broad Haven, Saundersfoot and Tenby.

They also report any problems to the authorities.

Gary Nicholas, Pembrokeshire council's leisure service manager, said: "We've been really pleased with the response from the public - not just from visitors but also from local businesses and residents who say it's been good to have the extra help and support."

It is part of a package of support for the tourism sector in Pembrokeshire as restrictions ease.