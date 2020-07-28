Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Green, blue or white? The Gorsedd robes all have a meaning

Figures from Wales who would have been honoured at the cancelled National Eisteddfod this year have been named.

Organisers made the decision to go public this summer, despite the lack of a ceremony until 2021.

Conductor Carlo Rizzi, who has twice led the Welsh National Opera (WNO), joins the Gorsedd of the Bards for his contribution to music.

A total of 36 people are honoured for their achievements and commitment to Wales, its language and culture.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Italian conductor Carlo Rizzi learnt to speak Welsh while serving as the music director of Welsh National Opera between 1992 and 2001

The National Eisteddfod should have been held in August at Tregaron in Ceredigion.

Usually, those joining the Gorsedd of the Bards are honoured at ceremonies on the maes (performance field).

These will now take place at the event in 2021 instead, which will still be in Tregaron.

Mr Rizzi, originally from Milan, was musical director of the WNO from 1992 to 2001 and from 2004 to 2008.

He is a specialist in conducting Verdi operas and is recognised as a world-leading conductor in the field.

He lives in Penarth, in the Vale of Glamorgan, and has learned Welsh and raised his children to speak the language.

Image caption Dr Ruth Hussey led medicine in Wales until 2016

Honoured by the Eisteddfod for her scientific work, Dr Ruth Hussey, originally from Llanrwst in Gwynedd, was chief medical officer for Wales until her retirement in 2016.

She handled the largest measles epidemic in south Wales during her time in post since the vaccination programme began.

She now lives in Liverpool and works on health strategy with organisations across England and Wales.

Others honoured include a former Lord Chief Justice, John Thomas (Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd) for his contribution to the legal field, and former acting Chief Constable Clive Wolfendale, who now runs Cais, the drug and alcohol agency in Wales.