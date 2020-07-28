Image caption Hundreds were fined after breaking lockdown rules by travelling from England into Wales

Hundreds of drivers were fined for travelling into Wales' tourist hotspots during lockdown - including from England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

More than 600 fines were issued to people from England by the four forces.

Most were handed out by Dyfed Powys Police, which issued 401 tickets to travellers from England.

North Wales Police ticketed 189 drivers from England. It was the only force to fine more English than Welsh drivers.

South Wales Police and Gwent Police ticketed 19 and eight drivers from England respectively.

The figures, released on Monday by the National Police Chiefs Council, cover the period between 27 March and 25 May.

During this time people were encouraged to not travel further than five miles from home.

Officers often reported drivers from England were unaware there were different rules in Wales.

People were also fined after travelling from both the Republic of Ireland and Scotland.

The one Irish vehicle was stopped by Dyfed Powys Police, which also apprehended two drivers from Scotland.

Two more Scottish drivers were stopped by North Wales Police.

In total 1,790 fines were handed out by the four forces.

The majority of tickets were issued to drivers from within Wales - a total of 1,168.

Dyfed-Powys Police ticketed 752 drivers from Wales, South Wales Police 223, Gwent 103 and North Wales Police 90.

In north Wales, 70% of fines were handed to non-residents of that force area, with the figure at 57% for the Dyfed-Powys Police force area.

In the South Wales force area this was 10% and in Gwent, 12%.