Numbers of deaths involving coronavirus in Wales have slowed in recent weeks

The number of weekly deaths from coronavirus has halved in Wales, according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

There were 11 registered deaths in the week ending 17 July and none at all across the Aneurin Bevan, Hywel Dda and Powys health board areas.

There were no deaths in care homes from the virus at all for the first time in four months.

Overall, there were seven deaths (1.3%) fewer than the five-year average.

In Wales, the total number of deaths involving the virus is now 2,501 but numbers have slowed considerably in recent weeks.

Deaths during the pandemic in Wales All causes and those involving Covid-19 by week

So far this year, there have been 2,044 (10.6%) more deaths than the five-year average.

The ONS figures include deaths in all places, including care homes and people's homes - and deaths when coronavirus is only suspected.

They are seen as giving a fuller picture than the daily Public Health Wales figures, which are mainly deaths in hospitals.

Rhondda Cynon Taff (RCT) and Cardiff both saw two deaths in the most recent week.

RCT still has the highest overall death rate in Wales - 125 deaths per 100,000, which is the 22nd highest rate across England and Wales.