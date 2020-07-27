Image copyright Google Image caption Matthew Street is near the city centre in Swansea

A woman has been critically injured after falling from a building in Swansea, police say.

They were called to reports of a woman falling from a building in Matthew Street at about 17:50 BST on Monday.

The woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries and a 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

South Wales Police is investigating and said officers will remain in the area "for some time".

Detectives are appealing for any information or witnesses to the incident.